Seattle Mariners Leader Jerry Dipoto Says Team is Looking For Two Specific Things in Offseason
According to a recent report from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners know exactly what's on their shopping list for this offseason: Two infielders.
The Mariners are in the market for two “impactful” infielders this offseason, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said this week.
And because of the positional versatility, the Mariners already have on the roster with Raley, Josh Rojas and Dylan Moore, those two new infielders could be either a first baseman, a second baseman or a third baseman.
Dipoto, the President of Baseball Operations for the team, made the comments during this week's general manager's meetings.
Bringing in two infielders certainly makes sense for Seattle. The Mariners just saw Justin Turner hit free agency and infielder Luis Urias also elected free agency. The M's also declined the team option on second baseman Jorge Polanco. From a pure numbers standpoint, they have moves to make.
There are options available to Seattle, but they could have to get creative. They reportedly don't want to spend at the top of the market on a guy like Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso. Could they land an older and cheaper option like Christian Walker or Paul Goldschmidt? They've been connected to Korean second baseman Hye-Seong Kim a lot of this week as well.
Ha-Seong Kim (no relation) can play multiple positions and may have a thinner market because of shoulder surgery that could keep him out for the first few weeks of the season.
The bottom line is this: The M's missed the playoffs by 1.0 game this year and have a generationally great pitching staff. They have to find a way to supplement it.
In addition to the infield, the Mariners could stand to pick up another reliever this offseason. Matt Brash won't be back until mid-season and multiple relievers are non-tender candidates.
