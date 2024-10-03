Seattle Mariners Legend Got Company in Extremely Rare Postseason History This Week
Seattle Mariners legend and future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki got some company in very rare postseason history this week.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Tuesday was Jose Iglesias' first postseason game in exactly 4,000 days (Oct. 19, 2013)
he's the first player to go 4,000+ days between postseason appearances since Ichiro Suzuki (2001-2012: 4,003)
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Well, that's a little sad, isn't it? Ichiro made the playoffs in 2001 with the Mariners as a rookie and then didn't go again until 2013 once he was traded to the New York Yankees.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball history, Ichiro amassed 3,089 hits in his United States career. He was a lifetime .311 hitter who stole 509 career bases.
Ichiro won a laundry list of awards including Rookie of the Year (2001) and MVP (2001). He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
He played parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners, three with the Yankees and three with the Marlins. Remarkably durable throughout his career, he never played less than 136 games in a season until age 44.
He still works with the Mariners organization and will earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot. The voting results come out in January of 2025.
As for Iglesias, he's been a huge sparkplug for the Mets and is a major reason why they made the playoffs this year - and why have a chance to advance out of the NLDS.
They are currently tied 1-1 in the best-of-three with the Milwaukee Brewers.
