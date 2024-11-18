Seattle Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. to Pair with Charles Barkley in "The Match" Golf Tournament
Seattle Mariners fans will enjoy watching an upcoming golf challenge as Ken Griffey Jr. will be featured in the next installment of 'The Match' showcase on TNT.
Per "Awful Announcing:"
The Match: Superstars will air in primetime on TNT (and be available for streaming on Max) on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22. And it will feature sports and entertainment celebrities, including Bill Murray, Mark Wahlberg, Charles Barkley, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Phelps, Nate Bargatze, Ken Griffey, Jr., and Blake Griffin.
Griffey Jr. is one of the greatest baseball players of all-time and he's also the most recognizable member of the Mariners franchise.
With 630 career home runs, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover, a seven-time Silver Slugger and an MVP. He also won All-Star Game MVP and helped the Mariners get to the playoffs in 1995 and 1997. In addition to playing for the Mariners, he also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. He's a member of the M's team Hall of Fame as well.
He is also known as a solid golfer.
Awful Announcing also had more on the format as well:
The competition format will tee off with two matches of 2-vs.-2 scramble match play for Quarterfinals, with the following pairings:
· Murray/Gretzky vs. Barkley/Griffey
· Wahlberg/Phelps vs. Bargatze/Griffin
The event will conclude with Semifinals and Finals rounds under individual match play, with the winner walking away with a $1 million prize.
The Mariners have yet to get going in the Hot Stove offseason, so maybe this will be a nice way to get M's fans engaged yet again.