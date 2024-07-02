Seattle Mariners Lose Veteran Reliever to Free Agency on Monday
After pitching in one game for the Seattle Mariners this season, organizational depth reliever Matt Bowman has left the system.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post says that Bowman was granted his release on Monday.
Matt Bowman opted out of his contract with Seattle. Granted his release today.
It makes sense on all fronts, really. The 33-year-old Bowman would like another major league opportunity and the Mariners can't really give that to him. Seattle already has a mostly full bullpen and now has the new situation with Joey Krehbiel to deal with. Furthermore, they hope to eventually welcome back both Gregory Santos and Gabe Speier from injury. Beyond that, top pitching prospect Logan Evans is expected to make his major league debut in the month of July. There just isn't a guaranteed chance for Bowman in the near future.
Bowman pitched in eight games for Triple-A Tacoma this season, going 2-0 in 10.0 innings with a 3.60 ERA. At the major league level, he pitched in one game for the M's, giving up one run in 0.2 innings. Beyond the Mariners, he pitched in five games for the Minnesota Twins this year and four games with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Now the six-year veteran will look for another opportunity.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 47-39 overall and in first place in the American League West. Despite leading the Houston Astros by 10.0 games not even two weeks ago, the lead is down to 3.0 games as Houston has won nine of its last 10.
The Mariners will play the red-hot Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
