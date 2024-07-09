Seattle Mariners Make Major Revelation on Key Reliever Heading into Tuesday
Heading into Tuesday's series-opener with the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais has made a major revelation regarding recently-activated reliever Gregory Santos.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
Gregory Santos will almost certainly be used in tonight’s game, Scott Servais said, and it will likely be in leverage if the game necessitates.
But they’re going to avoid using him back-to-back over this final week of the first half.
It's a rather amazing arc for Santos, who has been out all season with a lat issue. Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a mega-trade this offseason, he has only throw in two games the entire year. He made a one-inning rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma and a one-inning rehab appearance at Single-A Everett. Both were scoreless outings.
In theory, he should add a lot to the back-end of the M's bullpen. He features a high-90s fastball and tons of movement, but it's still surprising to see him not make more rehab appearances. He also threw two live sessions to M's hitters and got good reports from teammates.
If Santos can remain healthy, he'll certainly be a nice weapon for Servais to deploy late in games. Without him or Matt Brash, the high leverage situations have fallen on Andres Munoz, Trent Thornton, Austin Voth and Ryne Stanek. If Santos can do the job, other guys can slot in earlier in games.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 49-43 and in first place in the AL West by 2.0 games.
They'll play the Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PODCAST DROPS: The first episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out! We talk with @MarinerMuse about the future of Scott Servais, the M's hitting woes and run through various Mariners-related issues in a rapid fire segment. New episodes out each Tuesday and Friday. CLICK HERE:
SEBY BACK IN THE FOLD: After clearing waivers, veteran catcher Seby Zavala is back with the Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE:
MARINERS K'ing into HISTORY: The Mariners are on track to do something never done before in baseball, and that's not a good thing. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: