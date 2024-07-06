Mariners Make Noteworthy Roster Move with Interesting Affects Before Saturday's Game
The Seattle Mariners have made a roster move with major implications on Saturday afternoon before game two of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Mariners announced that they have re-called pitcher Emerson Hancock to start on Saturday. He's replacing the injured Bryan Woo, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. In a corresponding move, they have designated catcher Seby Zavala for assignment.
This move is noteworthy for a few different reasons. First, it will be Hancock's eighth start of the season for the M's. He's gone 3-3 thus far with a 4.79 ERA and has kept them in most games he's been a part of.
Next, with Savala being sent down, the Mariners are no longer carrying three catchers. Last Sunday, Mitch Garver was catching and Cal Raleigh was at designated hitter. Garver was injured and had to leave the game, meaning that Raleigh had to catch and the team lost its DH. With Savala gone, will manager Scott Servais not play the two catchers together anymore? Or will he continue to risk the same situation that happened last week?
Savala is likely to clear waivers and could stay in the organization and continued depth. He began the year on the Opening Day roster after being acquired this offseason in a trade of Eugenio Suarez.
The Mariners will take on the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT. Hancock will be opposed by Blue Jays righty Yariel Rodriguez, who was signed out of Cuba this offseason.
