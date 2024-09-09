Mariners Make Recent Team History with Hot Start on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners pounded the St. Louis Cardinals, 10-4, on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium. With the win, the M's are now 73-71. They are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
The offense was the driving force on Sunday, banging out 13 total hits. In the top of the first inning, Seattle did something it hadn't done in the last five years of team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners have started off a game with 5+ consecutive hits (Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley, Justin Turner) for the first time since Sept. 5, 2019 at Houston.
Rodriguez doubled to start the game while Raleigh singled to center. Arozarena did the same thing, Raley doubled and Turner singled. The M's scored five runs in the first inning in all, getting the best of veteran starter Miles Mikolas.
Unfortunately, it wasn't all good for Seattle as starting pitcher Luis Castillo exited the game with a hamstring issue. He's due to have an MRI on Monday back in Seattle.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will be back in action again on Tuesday night at home against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have been the best team in baseball since the All-Star break.
For scoreboard-watching purposes: The Astros are also off on Monday, while the Twins host the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field.
