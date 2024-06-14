Mariners Make Roster Move with Big Implications on Friday
On Friday, the Seattle Mariners announced they have re-called reliever Cody Bolton to the major league roster. In a corresponding move, they've sent down pitcher Emerson Hancock to Triple-A.
Per @MarinersPR:
Mariners roster moves:
Cody Bolton, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
Emerson Hancock, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (post-game 6/13).
While re-calling Bolton may not seem like a big deal, it actually is. First and foremost, Bolton gives the M's another arm in the bullpen for this pivotal series against the Texas Rangers. The M's enter the weekend with a 5.5 game lead on the Rangers in the American League West, but the Rangers have a loaded offense capable of making a pitching staff work, so to have another arm down there is a good thing.
Second off, this move points to Bryan Woo being healthy enough to start early next week. Woo, who underwent an MRI earlier this week on his arm, has not been placed on the injured list. If the team had plans on doing that, they would have kept Hancock with the big club to take his spot. Since they haven't done that, and both Hancock and Jhonathan Diaz (who started on Wednesday) can't be re-called for 10 days, it points to Woo getting the ball next week, which is huge news
The 25-year-old Bolton is 0-0 this season with a 4.41 ERA in 16.1 innings. He made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 and has appeared in 31 total games.
The Mariners play the Rangers on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
