Brady's Spin: Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Showed His Chops in Monday Win
On Monday night, the Seattle Mariners earned one of their best wins of the year by beating the Houston Astros 6-1. It was a largely complete performance by the M's, who got 7.0 shutout innings from Bryce Miller on the mound and then got clutch base hits from Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez to take a 2-0 lead through seven. Seattle then played add-on in the eighth and ninth innings, getting doubles from Victor Robles, Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena in the final frame.
However, it wasn't just the players who proved something: It was manager Dan Wilson, who made a gutsy call to leave Miller in the game in the seventh.
In that seventh inning, Miller walked the leadoff man before surrendering a single. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Wilson stuck with Miller, who induced a force out that advanced both runners to second and third. Wilson stuck with Miller again, who, approaching 100 pitches, struck out Victor Caratini and the dangerous Jeremy Pena.
It was a huge moment in Miller's career and showed the kind of chops he has on the mound. But it was also a huge moment for Wilson, who realized that sticking with his young ace was a better move than going to a rookie reliever (Troy Taylor) or any of the other M's bullpen options at that time.
Analytics of course would have said to pull Miller, who was working in a high-stress inning and nearing 100 pitches, but Wilson went with his gut. And it was the right move.
The M's are now 81-76 and still alive in the American League playoff race.
They'll play the Astros again on Tuesday night at 5:05 p.m. PT.
