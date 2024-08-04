Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Outfielder's Strong Stretch
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners clinched their first home series win in a month-and-a-half after an extra-inning 6-5 win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
Mitch Haniger was walked with the bases loaded to give the Mariners the win. And it was only fitting that Haniger was the one to get the game-clinching free base.
Haniger hit a solo home run earlier in the game to get Seattle on the board and kick-start the team's six-run rally. He also tied Jim Presley for the most walk-offs in Mariners history (seven).
Haniger has been one of several Seattle players starting to bounce back after a rough first half of the season. His batting average dropped to .204 in July after being as high as .225 in June.
Since the Mariners were swept against the Los Angeles Angels in a series July 22-24 — Haniger is 7-for-22 with two home runs and three RBIs. Both those home runs came in back-to-back games against the Phillies.
"I think with Mitch you've seen a lot of things throughout the years here," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Saturday. "He has a unique swing. You saw that right when we acquired him — how is this going to work? There's so many moving parts. And he's calmed down a lot of the movement. A lot of the things he's got going on in his swing to try and be more consistent. ... When Mitch gets into using the whole field a little bit more ... then big things happen. He doesn't pull balls foul, he doesn't chase the breaking ball off the plate as much."
Haniger told Servais shortly after the All-Star break that he was going to get hot. And it seems like 2018 All-Star is starting to make due on his promise. According to Servais — a lot of that has to do with how Haniger's individual adjustments.
"Mitch has always been one of those guys that's going to make mechanical adjustments to how his body's feeling and how he's swinging the bat," Servais said. "He's one to make a lot of adjustments over the course of the year. He just has a good understanding of his swing. ... I like where he's at right now."
The Mariners lineup top-to-bottom has looked rejuvenated and a lot more competitive since getting swept by the Angels. Time will tell how sustainable this current run is for Haniger and the offense.
