Mariners Manager Expresses Confidence in Bryan Woo For Big Sunday Start
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners earned a lot criticism from fans for the decision to start Bryan Woo for Seattle's series finale on Sunday against the Houston Astros.
Hindsight is 20/20 — but the losses on Friday and Saturday against the Astros only further reinvigorated some fans' mindsets that Logan Gilbert should have earned the nod for Seattle in the series finale.
In a pregame interview Sunday, Mariners manager Scott Servais expressed confidence in Woo's ability for his outing against Houston.
"(His mindset) has been OK," Servais on Sunday. "I actually thought he threw the ball pretty good in Anaheim. He gave up some hits over there, I think. They weren't hit hard — but they're hits. And (the Los Angeles Angels) found holes and he didn't get quite as deep into the game as he would have like to. But his stuff was fine so he'll be good to go today."
In his start against Los Angeles on July 12, Woo gave up nine hits and four earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched.
Woo has spent multiple stints on the injured list this season, but when he has seen the field he's done well. He has a 2.45 ERA in nine starts with 29 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched.
The Mariners went into the series against Houston with a 1.0 game lead in the American League West. After two losses, the best Seattle can do is go into Monday's series against Los Angeles tied with Houston in the division.
Whether or not Woo can continue to build on what he's show when he's been healthy will be key for the Mariners' second half of the season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ASTROS SHUT DOWN MARINERS: The Houston Astros pulled even with the Seattle Mariners in the American League West with a 3-0 shutout on Friday at T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE
MARINERS' CITY CONNECT UNIS LOSE THEIR CHARM: The Seattle Mariners lost their first game in their City Connect uniforms this season with a 3-0 loss against the Houston Astros on Friday. CLICK HERE
ASTROS MAKE MARINERS PAY: Seattle Mariners once again can't take advantage of scoring chances and squander a lead in 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady