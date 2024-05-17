Scott Servais Provides Generally Encouraging Update on Shortstop J.P. Crawford
After being hit by a pitch on Wednesday during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma, Seattle Mariners' shortstop J.P. Crawford isn't ready to be activated from the injured list on Friday as initially hoped.
Despite that, manager Scott Servais provided a generally positive update on Crawford's status.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
J.P. Crawford has a locker here in Baltimore, but he did not make the trip yesterday as originally planned.
He was still experiencing swelling and soreness in his right hand as of last night.
Scott Servais said that he’s been texting with Crawford, who is receiving treatment back in Seattle.
“Hopefully he will meet up with us at some point on this road trip. I just don’t have an exact date yet.”
The fact that Crawford has a locker in Baltimore is certainly encouraging, but it also doesn't guarantee that he'll be with the team this weekend. This is a 10-game road trip for the M's through Baltimore, the Yankees and Washington, so getting him back at some point early on in the trip would be favorable.
Against two very good teams in Baltimore and New York, the M's can't afford to be shorthanded and Crawford has a defensive ability at shortstop that they need, and has a knack for getting on base, which they also sorely need.
In his eighth year in the big leagues, Crawford is a career .250 hitter who really had a nice year in 2023. He hit .266, popped a career-high 19 homers and led the American League in walks with 94. He was acquired by Seattle before the 2019 season in a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mariners open the series with the O's on Friday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. PT.