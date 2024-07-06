Seattle Mariners Manager Speaks on What's Next For Struggling Jorge Polanco
Speaking before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais spoke about the struggles of infielder Jorge Polanco and what comes next for him.
He made the following comments to our own Teren Kowatsch in the dugout at T-Mobile Park.
"It's been a struggle to get any traction going offensively. We're trying to get him going a little bit. We're at that point in the season where we're trying to find somebody to ride the hot hand so to speak and give somebody else a shot. But the focus here is to get 'Polo going. We want to see him make some adjustments, he's out here early today (Friday).... when the game is telling you something, you've got to listen to it. The game is telling him right now that he really needs to make a big-time adjustment and that's what he's going to try to do over the next couple days."
Polanco was benched in favor of Dylan Moore on Friday, one day after being benched for Ryan Bliss. Reading between the lines of these comments by Servais, it seems as if the team is giving him some time to work on some things before totally transitioning him to a bench role. Considering they gave up a solid package over the winter to acquire him and that they are paying him $10 million this season, the Mariners would clearly would prefer to exhaust all avenues to make this work.
We don't know exactly what those adjustments are that the M's want him to make, but they could center on starting to go the other way again. Polanco has been extremely pull-happy this year and has fallen victim repeatedly to soft stuff on the outer half.
Polanco is hitting just .195 this season with five home runs. He was boo'd loudly in the last series against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Mariners will play the Blue Jays again on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
