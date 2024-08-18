Seattle Mariners Miss Out on Potential Waiver Claim That Could Have Helped Down Stretch
As the Seattle Mariners continue to navigate life without J.P. Crawford at shortstop, they've missed out on a possible option as a replacement.
Jon Heyman reports that the Cincinnati Reds have claimed infielder Amed Rosario off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rosario had been designated for assignment by Los Angeles recently to make room for Mookie Betts to come off the injured list. The Dodgers had acquired him at the trade deadline as a replacement for Betts while he was injured.
The Reds had a higher waiver priority than the Mariners, so the M's never even got a chance to put in a claim on him, but he could have helped in the meantime while Crawford was hurt. Instead, the team will need to use Leo Rivas and Dylan Moore at that spot. Crawford hopes to be back by late-August or early-September.
At 28 years old, Rosario is hitting .305 this season between the Rays and Dodgers. He doesn't offer much in the way of power (two homers, 28 RBI), but he has stolen 10 bases and can play second base, shortstop or the outfield.
He's in the eighth year of his career with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Dodgers and Rays. There's no word yet on when he'll officially report to Cincinnati, who is trying to stay within reach of a wild card spot in the National League.
The Mariners will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting swept by the Tigers, why this is all so frustrating and much more. Furthermore, we talk about the Julio Rodriguez-ankle issue, Colt Emerson's big day, prospect rankings and the M's potentially big financial blow. Furthermore, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins the show to talk about the M's on "Sunday Night Baseball." CLICK HERE:
RANDY MAKES NEGATIVE HISTORY: Randy Arozarena struck out FIVE times on Saturday afternoon, becoming the latest Mariner to accomplish that dubious feat. CLICK HERE:
CAL IS A MAN OF THE PEOPLE: The Players Weekend bat for Cal Raleigh is awesome, and he shows that he just gets us. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: