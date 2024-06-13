Mariners Now Leading Baseball in Multiple Impressive Pitching Categories
After Bryce Miller's latest gem on Wednesday night, the Seattle Mariners now lead baseball in multiple impressive pitching categories.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners pitching staff has 42 quality starts this season, most in @MLB.
Bryce Miller recorded Seattle's 8th outing of 7.0+ scoreless IP this season, also most in @MLB.
Miller went 7.0 innings in the win on Wednesday, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out eight. He did not get the win but now owns a solid ERA of 3.48. The M's won the game 2-1 in 10 innings thanks to a walk-off single by Mitch Haniger.
With Miller, Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, Seattle might have the best starting rotation in all of baseball. They enter play on Thursday at 6.5 games up on the Texas Rangers in the American League West and are seeking just the fourth playoff appearance of the 2000s for the organization. The M's have never won a World Series.
Castillo had been slated to start for the M's in the series finale against the White Sox on Thursday, but Emerson Hancock will start instead. Castillo will be pushed back until Friday, which will line him up to make the start in the divisional matchup against Texas.
The Mariners play the White Sox on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
