Mariners' Offense Goes Punchless on Thursday in Loss to Astros; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners fell in the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon, 4-0. The M's struggled offensively all day but still took three of four from the defending American League West champions. The M's are 31-27 on the year and 5.5 games up on Houston (who is in third place). As we do after every game, here's a look what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story:
The Astros hit home runs, and the Mariners struggled to get baserunners. It's really that simple. The M's scattered just four hits and only got two runners in scoring position all day. Logan Gilbert took the loss after going 6.0 innings. He struck out five but surrendered two critical homers on the day.
The Big Plays:
In the top of the fourth inning of a scoreless game, Alex Bregman connected for a two-run home run off Gilbert, narrowly getting the ball out to left field.
And then Victor Caratini got him for a homer in the fifth.
The Mariners made perhaps their finest defensive play of the year right here...
Odds and Ends:
Cal Raleigh went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and his average is down to .205...He struck out six times in the series (three starts and one pinch-hit appearance)...Kirby Snead threw three scoreless innings in the bullpen, saving the 'pen for the weekend series against the Angels...Julio Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a hit off Josh Hader for a second straight night...Rodriguez came up a little gimpy after colling with the wall in center field trying to track down this shot from Bregman. It's unclear if his leg or wrist was bothering him but it's something to monitor. He stayed in the game and singled afterwards...
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady