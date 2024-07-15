Seattle Mariners Offense in Bad Company at All-Star Break
The Seattle Mariners limped into the All-Star break as losers of three straight games. The M's started out a promising road trip at 3-0 but then dropped the three games to the woeful Los Angeles Angels, each by one run. They are now 52-46 on the year and lead the Houston Astros by 1.0 game in the American League West.
The gut punch came on Sunday in a 3-2 loss when the Mariners squandered a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning by giving up a three-run home run to Jo Adell.
While many people will focus on the home run allowed, or on the questionable bullpen management by Scott Servais, the offensive issues cannot be ignored.
The M's scored 11 runs on Thursday in a win over the Angels, and put together five runs in the loss on Friday. But after that, they scored one run on Saturday and the three on Sunday. They continue to scuffle with runners in scoring position, as they left the bases loaded four times in the two weekend losses.
And, as pointed out by M's Insider Luke Arkins on social media, the Mariners offense is now in the midst of some bad company.
Most games with 3-or-fewer runs scored as we reach the All-Star break…
CWS - 60
MIA - 58
OAK - 56
WSN - 51
SEA - 50
TOR - 49
TBR - 49
COL - 48
#Mariners
As the Mariners continue to move through the season, they are going to need to figure out a way to get more going offensively. Fifty games is more than half the season. The Mariners offense has asked its pitching staff to carry it for FIFTY games, which is unacceptable.
The Mariners have been linked to offensive help at the trade deadline, and we'll see if they can get it done.
They open up the second half on Friday night against the Houston Astros.
