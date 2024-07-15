Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Offense in Bad Company at All-Star Break

As the Seattle Mariners hit the All-Star break, the offense is a major source of consternation for fans. By scoring just two runs on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the Mariners have now scored three runs or less in 50 different games this season, ranking among the league's worst numbers.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park on June 21.
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park on June 21. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners limped into the All-Star break as losers of three straight games. The M's started out a promising road trip at 3-0 but then dropped the three games to the woeful Los Angeles Angels, each by one run. They are now 52-46 on the year and lead the Houston Astros by 1.0 game in the American League West.

The gut punch came on Sunday in a 3-2 loss when the Mariners squandered a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning by giving up a three-run home run to Jo Adell.

While many people will focus on the home run allowed, or on the questionable bullpen management by Scott Servais, the offensive issues cannot be ignored.

The M's scored 11 runs on Thursday in a win over the Angels, and put together five runs in the loss on Friday. But after that, they scored one run on Saturday and the three on Sunday. They continue to scuffle with runners in scoring position, as they left the bases loaded four times in the two weekend losses.

And, as pointed out by M's Insider Luke Arkins on social media, the Mariners offense is now in the midst of some bad company.

Most games with 3-or-fewer runs scored as we reach the All-Star break…

CWS - 60
MIA - 58
OAK - 56
WSN - 51
SEA - 50
TOR - 49
TBR - 49
COL - 48

#Mariners

As the Mariners continue to move through the season, they are going to need to figure out a way to get more going offensively. Fifty games is more than half the season. The Mariners offense has asked its pitching staff to carry it for FIFTY games, which is unacceptable.

The Mariners have been linked to offensive help at the trade deadline, and we'll see if they can get it done.

They open up the second half on Friday night against the Houston Astros.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The second episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out, featuring ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney! Brady talks about the good week for Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, and Buster talks about the national perception of the M's and more. CLICK HERE:

TRADING FOR JAZZ?: The Mariners are rumored to be the favorite for Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade. What would that mean for the M's overall? CLICK HERE:

M's TAKE PITCHING: So far, the Mariners have taken two pitchers in the MLB Draft. Here's the latest on the No. 55 overall selection, Ryan Sloan. CLICK HERE:

Follow Inside the Mariners on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Home/News