Seattle Mariners Offensive Catalyst Moving Up MLB-Leaderboard in Interesting Category
The Seattle Mariners lost on Tuesday to the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park. The 7-3 setback was a tough one for Seattle, as each game remaining has a major playoff implication.
After the loss, the M's are now 73-72 on the season. Though they remain 4.5 games back in the American League West, they are now 4.0 games back in the wild card as well.
Despite the loss, Tuesday was another solid game for outfielder Victor Robles. The energizer at the top of the order, Robles went 3-for-4 at the plate. One of those hits was a bunt single, which is something that Robles has become quite adept at.
According to @MarinersPR, Robles has seven bunt base hits this year, which is tied for second-most in the majors.
- Victor Robles reached base in his 2nd plate appearance with a bunt single…it was his 7th bunt hit this season, 2nd-most in the Majors.
That's very impressive considering Robles hasn't received a full workload this season. He was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals and then started out in a part-time role with Seattle after being acquired in June. He has just 205 at-bats on the season, but he's certainly made them count.
With Seattle, he's put together a really nice run. In 62 games, he's hitting .317 with four homers, 19 RBI and 20 stolen bases. The Mariners rewarded him with a two-year contract extension back in August.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Padres. First pitch is coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
