Seattle Mariners on Track to Post Attendance Drop at T-Mobile Park in 2024
With three home games left in the season, the Seattle Mariners are set to post worse attendance numbers than they did in 2023. However, the numbers from 2024 still rate extremely high compared to the rest of the last 17 years.
Per Joe Veyera on social media:
With three home games left, Mariners attendance is on track to drop around 2,000 fans per game. However, this year's total is already the second-highest since 2007, trailing only last season.
2023: 2,690,418 (33,215/game)
2024 (through 78 games): 2,439,200 (31,271/game)
Now, we don't claim to have all the answers to why attendance would have dropped this season, but we have a few theories:
1) The team has been extremely frustrating
This one is easy to see. The Mariners were unable to hit for large stretches of the season and that simply isn't a recipe for drawing fans to the ballpark. Furthermore, the team dropped a 10.0 game lead in the American League West in a matter of weeks.
2) Fans are fed up with ownership
See point 1? That leads us to point two. If the team can't hit, why is that? Is it because ownership won't greenlight spending on the roster and necessary improvements? If you think so, then perhaps others didn't want to come and support an ownership group that doesn't support them.
3) The Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox, a notoriously huge draw for T-Mobile Park, came to town during the opening series of the season. That series was already guaranteed to be big, so the Red Sox were burned at a time that was already going to do well. The team would have better served having Boston come in during a less popular time, like May or June.
4) No Ohtani or Trout
Mike Trout, still a draw around baseball, was hurt all season for the Angels and didn't play. Shohei Ohtani didn't come to town with the Angels because he left in free agency. Furthermore, Ohtani's new team, the Dodgers, didn't come to town, either. That also would have brought huge crowds.
The Mariners will finish their home slate this upcoming weekend against the Oakland Athletics. That will be played Friday through Sunday. The M's are on the road in Houston for two more games with the Astros. They sit at 81-76.
