As Mariners Offense Scuffles, Rehabbing Outfielder Continues to Rake at Triple-A
Rehabbing outfielder Dominic Canzone continues to put together an electric stretch for Triple-A Tacoma as he comes back from an adductor injury. Canzone, who has been out since early June, hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning as the Rainiers won on Wednesday.
Thus far, since beginning his rehab assignment last week, he's hitting .371 with three homers and seven RBI. He has done all this in just 35 at-bats.
Canzone is doing all this as the Mariners offense continues to scuffle at the major league level. After getting beaten by the Tigers on Wednesday, Seattle has scored just four runs in the last three games, all losses. Furthermore, they have dropped to 0.5 games back in the American League West race and now trail the Houston Astros. Manager Scott Servais had said he didn't know how many rehab games that Canzone would need, but given his hot streak, he might find himself back sooner.
Minor league numbers won't always translate to major league success, but it's good to see Canzone making contact with authority.
Thus far at the big league level, he's shown that he's got excellent power in his game, but he's struggled with plate discipline and consistent contact.
The 26-year-old is hitting .211 with seven homers for the Mariners this season. He's struck out 44 times in 142 official at-bats. He has just 16 walks. He was acquired at the trade deadline in the 2023 season as part of the deal that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas and Ryan Bliss also came over in that deal.
