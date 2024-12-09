Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Was Once a Higher-Ranked Prospect Than Juan Soto
Once upon a time, Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was a higher-ranked prospect than Juan Soto, who just signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.
The two came up together with the Washington Nationals, helping the franchise win its first World Series title back in 2019.
The 27-year-old Robles has become a fan-favorite in Seattle after signing with the M's this past June. He had been let go by Washington, the only organization he had previously ever known. With a fun-loving nature and zest for the game, Robles put together a great run with the Mariners in 2024. In just 77 games, he hit .328, posting a .393 on-base percentage and stealing 30 bases vs. just one caught stealing.
He earned himself a two-year contract extension for his efforts and looks as if he'll be a big part of the Mariners roster again in 2025. He's slotted in as the teams' every day right fielder and could very well end up as the leadoff hitter once again.
As for Soto? He's coming off a season in which he hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI, helping lead the New York Yankees to the World Series. A four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger, he's also won a batting title and a home run derby.
The Mariners and Robles will see Soto and the Mets in August of 2025, with the series finale coming on August 17. That game will be played at the prestigious Little League World Series Classic.
