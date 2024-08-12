Mariners Pitcher Luis Castillo Goes Viral For Insane Strikeout on Sunday Night Baseball
The Seattle Mariners earned a pivotal win on Sunday night by beating the New York Mets, 12-1, at T-Mobile Park. The M's completed a three-game sweep of New York in the win, allowing just one run the entirety of the series.
Seattle is now back to 63-56 on the season and they remain in a virtual tie for the American League West lead.
There were several good moments from the 'Sunday Night Baseball' broadcast, including Victor Robles talking about his pet monkeys, Cal Raleigh hitting two home runs and Troy Taylor making his major league debut, but this moment from Luis Castillo went viral during the game as well.
Castillo struck out Mets' infielder Jose Iglesias with one of the nastiest two-seamers you'll ever see, making him spin around and fall over. All over social media, people were talking about it, especially when @PitchingNinja re-posted the clip:
Castillo went 6.0 innings, giving up just one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out nine and moved to 10-11 on the season. He now has a 3.40 ERA and continues to help pace the M's vaunted starting rotation. After him, Collin Snider, Austin Voth and Taylor worked scoreless innings.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon when they travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. PT. The Mariners haven't listed a starting pitcher yet but the Tigers will go with All-Star Tarik Skubal, who just beat the Mariners this past week at T-Mobile Park.