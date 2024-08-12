Seattle Mariners Pitching Staff Made Multiple Instances of History in Sweep of Mets
The Seattle Mariners rattled the New York Mets, 12-1, on Sunday night at T-Mobile Park. The win completed a three-game sweep for the Mariners, who needed to win to keep pace in the tight American League West race.
Seattle is now 63-56 and is locked in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros atop the American League West race. Seattle hasn't won the division since the 2001 season.
While the offensive numbers on Sunday were massive, the pitching staff was incredible all weekend. The Mariners allowed just one run all weekend (a sixth inning home run on Sunday), getting incredible starts from Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo. Mutiple bullpen arms, including Andres Munoz, delivered spotless innings as well.
The pitching performances actually made team and baseball history in multiple ways, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
longest scoreless innings streaks, Mariners pitching:
July 1991: 31 IP
Sept. 1985: 30 IP
Sept. 1996: 29 IP
June 2004: 28 IP
Aug. 2024: 27 IP [thru 5th inning]
h/t @EliasSports
The Mariners finished at 27.2 scoreless innings, not allowing that home run until there were two outs in the sixth inning. Not too shabby for a team considered to have the best starting pitcher depth in all of baseball.
Then, there was this instance of team history, per Langs:
most consecutive scoreless innings to start a RS series, Mariners pitching:
July 1991 vs CLE: 24 IP
Aug. 2024 vs NYM: 23 IP
h/t @EliasSports
So the Mariners went 23.2 scoreless innings to start the series, all in, all, finishing just shy of that 1991 record.
The Mariners will be off on Monday but they will look to keep their winning ways going on Tuesday night when they travel to Detroit for a three-game series with the Tigers. After that, they are off to Pittsburgh. As for the Astros, they'll take on the Rays in Tampa Bay starting Monday.