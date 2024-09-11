Seattle Mariners Place Pair of Key Pitchers on Injured List
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners manager Justin Hollander made it clear that at least a couple players would go on the injured list or be ruled out for the season in a pregame interview on Tuesday.
But the team made it official just an hour before their game at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres.
Seattle put starting pitcher Luis Castillo on the 15-day injured list with a grade two hamstring strain and transferred reliever Yimi Garcia to the 60-day injured list on the same day, effectively ending the latter's season.
Catcher Seby Zavala was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move. Garcia was already on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, meaning just one roster spot was opened up with Castillo going on the IL.
Castillo has been a big part of what is arguably the best pitching staff in all of baseball this season. He has a 3.64 ERA this season with 175 strikeouts this season in 30 starts.
Garcia had a 3.46 ERA this season with 49 strikeouts in 39 appearances. Garcia made 10 of those appearances with the Mariners after the team acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26. Garcia played well in his first few outings with Seattle but started to decline as wear and tear caught up with him. Garcia had a 2.38 ERA at the beginning of August. It dipped to his current season total of 3.46 in his last appearance on Aug. 19.
Zavala has played 18 total games with the Mariners this season. He was last called up on July 6 but didn't play a game with Seattle before being designated for assignment on July 6 and subsequently outrighted to Tacoma on July 8.
Zavala has a .154 batting average this season with one home run and two RBIs.
Castillo's turn in the rotation won't be until when the Mariners play Game 3 of a four-game home series against the Texas Rangers.
Seattle could wait until then to call up a starter to replace Castillo.
A couple potential Castillo fill-ins are "banged up," according to Hollander. The start being on Saturday gives the Mariners a little time to figure out who will occupy the spot vacated by the three-time All-Star.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CASTILLO HEADING TO THE IL: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo will be out for at least two weeks with a grade-two hamstring strain, per Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander. CLICK HERE
ANGELS GIVE MARINERS AN ASSIST: The Seattle Mariners are just 4.5 games back in the American League West, but they are suddenly putting pressure on the slumping Minnesota Twins in the wild card race. CLICK HERE
ANGELS PLACE JOYCE ON IL: The Seattle Mariners American League West rivals the Los Angeles Angels placed strong-armed reliever Ben Joyce on the injured list on Tuesday as critical games loom. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady