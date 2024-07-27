Mariners Podcast: What are the M's Getting in Randy Arozarena?
The Seattle Mariners made their first big move of the trading season on Thursday when they acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair of prospects and a PTBNL.
Arozarena, who always has a flare for the dramatic, will instantly help give credibility to a reeling Mariners lineup. He'll insert into the middle of the lineup and should give the M's some added thump and speed as well.
It was a necessary move for a Seattle team that has the lowest batting average in baseball.
But Arozarena really struggled in April and May, so which Arozarena is the real Arozarena? And why did the Rays make this move?
We got the answer to all of those questions on a recent emergency episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast when we brought in Rays' Insider Tom Brew. You can listen to his thoughts on Arozarena's game, his energy and much more, including my own thoughts on the move below.
This was actually the second episode that we released on Friday, with the first centering around the disappointing series loss to the Los Angeles Angels and how the M's got to such a frustrating place.
You can listen to that as well right here.
The Mariners will take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will pitch for Seattle against Erick Fedde for the White Sox.
