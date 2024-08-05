Seattle Mariners Rehabbing Outfielder Posts Another Strong Showing at Triple-A
Rehabbing Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone posted another strong showing on Sunday while playing at Triple-A Tacoma.
Canzone homered for the second straight day with the Rainiers, as you can see below:
Dominic Canzone goes oppo taco for his second home run in as many days to give us the early lead
Canzone went 3-for-4 on Sunday as part of the Rainiers win.
Per Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto on social media:
Rainiers beat Salt Lake, 8-2, earn split of the six-game series. Dominic Canzone 3-for-4, solo HR. Samad Taylor go-ahead three-run HR, had three hits. Blas Castano 7 IP 3 H 2 R 0 BB career-high 12 strikeouts. Tacoma is off Monday, at Reno Tuesday 6:35.
Seeing Canzone with another multi-hit game and going to the opposite field is exciting for Mariners fans. Thus far at the big league level, he's shown that he's got excellent power in his game, but he's struggled with plate discipline and consistent contact.
The 26-year-old is hitting .211 with seven homers for the Mariners this season. He's struck out 44 times in 142 official at-bats. He has just 16 walks. He was acquired at the trade deadline in the 2023 season as part of the deal that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Mariners haven't indicated how many rehab games that Canzone will need at Triple-A, but manager Scott Servais did recently say that he could be activated during this homestand, which continues on Tuesday and runs through the weekend.
The Mariners will play the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
