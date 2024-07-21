Mariners Reliever Posts Concerning Outing on Saturday as Questions About Health Persist
Questions are still present about the health of Seattle Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek.
Stanek, who left a game on the Sunday before the All-Star break with back spams, was thought to be healthy coming out of the break, but his outing on Saturday night against the Houston Astros has people wondering about that.
Stanek surrendered two earned runs on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings on Saturday. His two-run homer to Jake Meyers turned a 2-1 M's lead into a 3-2 deficit in the seventh inning. Furthermore, his command was not that great as he missed the target by a wide margin on multiple pitches. Also, his velocity was way down and broadcaster Ryan Rowland-Smith noted that he didn't feel comfortable multiple times on the team's television broadcast.
Popular M's "X" account @LookoutLanding posted that Stanek's slider velocity was down 0.9 MPH while his fastball was down 1.4 MPH, his splitter 1.0 MPH and his sinker 1.7.
Averaging 96.8 MPH on your fastball is still good, but it's not 98.2 and the four-seamer is exactly what Meyers hit out to right field. The loss moved Stanek to 6-3 on the season. It was his fourth blown save and he now has an ERA of 4.19.
The 32-year-old signed with the Mariners right before the season in response to the Brash injury. He's played eight years in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Astros and Mariners. He wont a World Series with the Astros during the 2022 season.
