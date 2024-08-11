Seattle Mariners Reliever Discusses Getting Call-Up to Big Leagues For Debut
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have made a lot of roster moves in their bullpen the past month. Relievers Gregory Santos and Gabe Speier were both activated off the injured list (and Santos was placed on the IL again this past week), Speier was then optioned to Triple-A Tacoma and Jhonathan Diaz, Jonathan Hernandez and Eduard Bazardo were all called up and then optioned soon after. Hernandez has been designated for assignment.
There's also the trade acquisitions that brought over JT Chargois and Yimi Garcia and sent away Ryne Stanek.
Seattle's latest roster move sent Bazardo back to Tacoma on Saturday — but with the caveat of getting the first big-league look at a promising hurler.
The Mariners called up Troy Taylor from Double-A Arkansas. Taylor took some time before Saturday's game against the New York Mets to discuss his first stint on a major league roster.
"It was awesome," Taylor said. "Obviously a dream come true. The pitching coach and the manager in Double-A called me to the office — and yeah. It was a dream come true it was awesome. ... (My teammates) texted me last night on the plane because I had to leave kind of quick. But they all texted me on the plane, they were super pumped. And yeah — it was awesome to get those text messages."
Taylor was drafted by Seattle two separate times in his college career. The first time he was selected in the 20th round in 2021 but didn't sign with the team. He was drafted again one year later eight rounds sooner. The second time was the charm.
"I was thankful for the opportunity to get drafted that first year," Taylor said. "I decided to go back to school and they were kind enough to pick me again. Obviously it was awesome and I'm just blessed that they gave me that opportunity twice."
Taylor has quickly progressed through the Mariners' farm system. He was promoted to the Arkansas Travelers in May this year and posted a 1.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 appearances in Double-A ball.
Taylor's progression is even more impressive considering he didn't start pitching full-time until he was in junior college. Now just a few years later — he's getting his chance at the show.
"(It's been) insane," Taylor said. "It's moved fast but I've had a lot of people around me help me get to where I'm at today. So I'm just thankful and I'm just going to keep working as hard as I can."
Taylor is a low-slot pitcher with a fastball touching the upper-90s with a sweeper and a changeup in the upper-80s to boot.
Seattle manager Scott Servais said wasn't sure if Taylor will get a look for Saturday's game against the New York Mets. But if Taylor shows out when he eventually gets his opportunity — the Mariners might have a new bullpen arm to lean on for the future.
