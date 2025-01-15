Seattle Mariners Remove Catcher From 40-Man Roster After Recent Trade
On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners acquired infielder Miles Mastrobouni in a small trade from the Chicago Cubs. It was the second notable transaction for the M's in as many days, as they also signed infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal on Monday.
As a result of the Mastrobuoni trade, the M's needed a 40-man roster move though, so they designated Nick Raposo for assignment.
Raposo never played a major league game with the M's, having just been brought in this offseason. Seattle will have seven days to trade him, release him or send him to the minors. If he were to clear waivers, he could be a depth catcher in Triple-A.
The 26-year-old Raposo has yet to make his major league debut, having spent time with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays organizations. He hit .206 at the Triple-A level for both organizations in 2024. Lifetime, he's a .241 hitter with 20 minor league home runs.
The Mariners don't have much in the way of catching depth in the minors, with prospect Harry Ford serving as the primary option in the upper minors.
Cal Raleigh is slated to be a workhorse behind the plate for Seattle once again with veteran Mitch Garver serving as his backup at the major-league level.
The Mariners will report to spring training in just under one month from now, but they still have work to do before they get there. The M's need additional help in the infield and could look to bring in someone else for the bullpen.
They went 85-77 back in 2024.
