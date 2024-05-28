Mariners Ride Early Offense to Series-Opening Win
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros on Monday night at T-Mobile Park. After a 10-game road trip on the East Coast, the M's got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and made it hold up for the 3-2 win. Seattle is now 29-26 on the season and is 3-1 on the year against their rivals. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story:
The early offense and the solid bullpen work is the story here. Seattle got up 3-0 in the first inning against Framber Valdez courtesy of a Cal Raleigh sac fly, a Ty France single and a Mitch Haniger single. Seattle was no-hit for the final six innings, so some of the offensive woes continued, but it was nice to see Seattle punch first.
Bryce Miller allowed two runs over six innings on the mound to get the win, and he was helped out by solid innings from Trent Thornton, Gabe Speier and Andres Munoz on the back end to solidify the win.
The Big Plays:
The entire offensive sequence from the first inning, which you can see here:
Odds and Ends:
Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 and stole two bases... Ryan Bliss made his MLB debut, going 0-for-2 with a walk...The M's struck out only five times on the day in addition to taking five walks... Jeremy Pena was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts against M's pitching.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady