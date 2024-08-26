Seattle Mariners Right-Hander Moves to the Top of Franchise History Books on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners topped the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. The win gave the M's a series win over the Giants and gave new manager Dan Wilson his first series win as a skipper. He took over for the newly-fired Scott Servais on Thursday.
The win certainly wasn't easy as the M's had to overcome a 2-0 deficit early. They were able to do that thanks to an RBI single by Cal Raleigh, a fielders choice by Julio Rodriguez, a single by Josh Rojas and a double play from Mitch Haniger that resulted in a run.
The win moved the M's to 66-65 on the year. After the Houston Astros won on Sunday night, the M's are still 4.5 games back in the American League West.
While the offense did just enough to get the win, the real star of the game was right-hander Bryan Woo. The youngster excelled once again, going 7.0 innings. He gave up two runs (one earned) on just four hits. He walked none and struck out seven. Woo is now 6-2 on the year with a meager 2.05 ERA.
Per Gary Hill Jr. of the Mariners radio network, Woo is now at the top of franchise history:
Bryan Woo owns the best ERA in M's history through first 16 starts of a season.
1. Woo (2024) 2.05
2. Félix Hernández (2014) 2.22
3. Hisashi Iwakuma (2013) 2.26
4. Randy Johnson (1997) 2.33
5. Félix Hernández (2009) 2.54
Woo has only made 16 starts after two different injured list stints, but he continues to produce when available. The Mariners will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series beginning on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.
