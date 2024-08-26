Seattle Mariners Right-Hander Moves to the Top of Franchise History Books on Sunday

Bryan Woo owns the best ERA in M's history through first 16 starts of a season.



1. Woo (2024) 2.05

2. Félix Hernández (2014) 2.22

3. Hisashi Iwakuma (2013) 2.26

4. Randy Johnson (1997) 2.33

5. Félix Hernández (2009) 2.54 pic.twitter.com/hmzqsenq2w