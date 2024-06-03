Mariners' Rival Hit with Another Big Injury as M's Seek First Division Crown Since 2001
As the Seattle Mariners battle for their first American League West title since 2001, the rival Houston Astros are dealing with another serious injury.
Per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN on social media:
BREAKING: Astros starter Jose Urquidy, recently pulled off his rehab start, will soon see Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas and could be headed for a second Tommy John surgery, sources tell me and @JeffPassan.
The Astros are currently 26-34 on the season and they trail the Mariners by 7.5 games in the division race. Injuries to the pitching staff have been a major part of their issues this year as Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, Urquidy and Justin Verlander have all missed time. Garcia, Urquidy and Lance McCullers haven't pitched all season because of injuries.
While a potential longer-term absence for Urquidy doesn't guarantee any divisional success for the Mariners, it's undeniable that the road keeps getting harder for Houston. The Astros have been to the ALCS or better for seven consecutive seasons and they are 35 games over .500 against the Mariners since they joined the division in 2013, so the Astros having continued difficulties is beneficial to the Mariners.
That said, you don't want to see any one hurt and we wish Urquidy well in regards to whatever he's dealing with.
The 29-year-old native of Mexico is 27-16 with a 3.98 career ERA. He has made 70 starts over his five-year career.
The Mariners are 5-2 against the Astros this season and will play six more games against them this year.
