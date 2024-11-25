Seattle Mariners Rival Reportedly Expects to Drastically Raise Payroll in 2025
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Athletics plan to raise payroll in 2025, which could cause problems for the Seattle Mariners.
From Nightengale on Monday:
The (Sacramento) Athletics plan to spend money, increasing their payroll to about $100 million, keeping owners and the players association off their back with the revenue sharing money they receive.
The Athletics finished in fourth place in the American League West in 2024, going 69-93. The A's are loaded with a fun core offensively which includes Lawrence Butler, JJ Bleday and Brett Rooker and if they are able to add to that group with some free agent signings, they could represent a bigger issue for Seattle moving forward. The M's went 9-4 against the A's this season, so if that moves even back towards .500, the M's will have to make up ground in other ways.
The Mariners missed the playoffs by 1.0 game in 2024.
Though the A's have intentions to spend, it remains to be seen who they will be able to land. Given that they are playing in a minor league stadium for the next three years, free agents may not be rushing to sign up for that situation. However, if they are to overpay players, the situation may not matter that much.
The A's could stand to add multiple arms in the starting rotation and could also stand to add in the bullpen. Beyond that, they need help in the infield.
In addition to the A's reported spending changes, the Los Angeles Angels have spent big this offseason, acquiring Jorge Soler in a trade and signing Yusei Kikuchi on Monday.
