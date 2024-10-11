Seattle Mariners' Rival Provides Series of Serious Medical Updates on Friday
The Texas Rangers, the division rivals of the Seattle Mariners, are dealing with several serious injuries at the outset of the offseason.
Per Jeff Wilson on social media:
#Rangers medical updates:
Josh Jung underwent tendon release surgery Tuesday and will begin a normal offseason in 3-4 weeks.
Evan Carter had an ablation procedure last week and has started a hitting progression.
Adolis Garcia has a sprained left patella tendon and will rehab for eight weeks before beginning his offseason workouts.
Garcia is a key part of the Rangers' order, and therefore a key figure for the Mariners to face in the division. He clearly wasn't the same player this year, and perhaps the knee was a part of that. The 31-year-old hit just .224 with a .284 on-base percentage. He posted only a .684 OPS as well. He did provide 25 homers and 85 RBI, but his OPS+ of 94 suggests that he was a below-average player this year.
In 2023, Garcia helped lead the Rangers to the World Series title. He finished 14th in the MVP voting after hitting 39 homers and bringing in 107. He also won a Gold Glove and earned an All-Star nod.
The Mariners handled him pretty well this season, as he hit only .178 against Seattle in 12 games. He struck out 20 times against the M's vaunted pitching staff.
The 22-year-old Carter had a tough year as a result of the injuries. He's only hit .188 with five homers and 15 RBI. He was a huge part of the Rangers' World Series run a season ago, hitting .300 in the playoffs with one homer, six RBI and three stolen bases.
Jung played in just 46 games this season, hitting .264 with seven homers and 16 RBI. He had a .298 on-base percentage.
The Mariners will certainly need to be wary of the Rangers being fully healthy in 2025, as they could instantly return to contender status. They finished third in the American League West this past season.
