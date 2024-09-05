Seattle Mariners Rookie Providing Optimism For Future Amid Team Struggles

Cal Raleigh is the @Mariners single-season record holder among catchers in:



🔹 RBI (84 in 2024)

🔹 HR (30 in 2023)

🔹 Extra-base hits (54 in 2023)

🔹 Runs (78 in 2023)

🔹 Walks (57 in 2024)

🔹 Total bases (234 in 2023)



