Seattle Mariners Run Their Way into the History Books Despite Infuriating Loss to Astros
The Seattle Mariners fell to 4-8 on Tuesday night with a head-scratching 2-1 loss against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. The M's fell in 12 innings, going 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and striking out 19 times. It continues the season-long offensive struggle for the Mariners, who rank 28th in batting average (.198), 25th in slugging (.329) and 23rd in OPS (.630).
However, for all the flaws of the roster, the M's are doing one thing well: Run.
Per @MarinersPR:
....the Mariners 19 steals through their first 12 games are tied for their most in franchise history, along with the 1987 season.
Seattle stole four bases on Tuesday night Julio Rodriguez, Mitch Garver, Luke Raley each getting pilfers. Raley stole two.
It makes sense, after all. If the Mariners are going to struggle this bad at the plate, they are going to have to push the envelope on creating opportunities. They are doing that on the bases, though it will get a little harder without Victor Robles, who is out for at least the next three months with a broken bone in his shoulder.
Seattle will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon as they finish out the series with the Astros at 1:10 p.m. PT. Right-hander Hunter Brown will get on the mound for Houston while young right-hander Luis F. Castillo makes his second career start for the Mariners. He earned a no-decision last Friday when the M's lost to the San Francisco Giants.
Seattle will be off on Thursday.
