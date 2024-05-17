Mariners' 2B Jorge Polanco Could Reportedly Need IL Stint
The Seattle Mariners, in the midst of a daunting 10-game roadtrip through three East Coast cities, could potentially need to put second baseman Jorge Polanco on the injured list.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Jorge Polanco, out of the lineup again today, is testing out his hamstring with a trainer here pregame. Doesn’t sound like he’ll be available this series in Baltimore, and team will have to make a decision soon on a potential IL stint.
Polanco left Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals with the hamstring issue and hasn't played since.
Polanco, in his first year in Seattle after an offseason trade, is having a tough go of it offensively. Brought in to solidify the second base revolving door of the last several years, he's hitting just .192 with a .606 OPS. He has hit five homers and has shown the ability to draw a walk, but he's far below his lifetime average of .266. Despite that tough start, he's an integral part of the M's lineup that they need to get going.
The 30-year-old is in the 11th year of his career with the Minnesota Twins and Mariners and is a former All-Star.
In his continued absence, the M's are likely to utilize Josh Rojas at second base and Luis Urias at third base.
The M's will play the Orioles for three games this weekend before heading to New York for four games against the Yankees.
The M's currently trail the Orioles, 5-1, in the first inning at the time of this posting.