M's Second Baseman Nearing Activation After Another Solid Rehab Game
Seattle Mariners' second baseman Jorge Polanco is nearing activation from the injured list after another solid rehab performance. He's been rehabbing a hamstring and hasn't played for the M's since May 26.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
Polanco (hamstring) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, playing seven innings at second base and going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to Las Vegas.
Polanco has now played three rehab games between Single-A Everett and Tacoma, reaching base in all three. Furthermore, the seven innings at second base were a high for him defensively. It's unclear what the next challenges are for Polanco in order to return to the major league team, but it could be to play a full nine-innings defensively.
Regardless, it's highly plausible (and likely) that the M's could activate Polanco for the weekend series against the Miami Marlins.
The bigger question for the M's is what they will do with the roster upon Polanco's return. The simplest answer is to send back down Ryan Bliss, who took Polanco's spot when he first got injured. However, the team could also send back down Tyler Locklear, who hasn't started each of the last two games once Ty France returned from the injured list.
A lifetime .265 hitter and a former All-Star, Polanco is hitting just .195 this season with five homers and 14 RBI. He's posted a .293 on-base percentage, which is below his career norm of .332 as well. Perhaps the time off and the now-healthy hamstring will help him play more to his career numbers.
