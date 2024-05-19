Mariners Set to Make a Drastic Lineup Change More Often Moving Forward
According to manager Scott Servais, the Seattle Mariners could be making a drastic lineup change with major consequences more often coming up.
On Sunday, with the M's facing right-hander Corbin Burnes, Servais made a lineup featuring Luke Raley at first base and leaving Ty France on the bench.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, this is something the M's could do again moving forward.
Luke Raley, the Mariners’ hottest hitter in May, was in the lineup batting clean and playing first base for Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles’ right-handed ace, Corbin Burnes.
It was just the fourth start at first base for Raley this season, but it’s something Servais could do more often against tough right-handed pitchers.
Servais stopped short of calling first base a full-time platoon with Ty France and Raley, but he wants both Raley and Dominic Canzone’s left-handed bats in the lineups against right-handers.
Now, just it doesn't always mean that France will head to the bench, but it always means that someone will. If the team wants Raley to play first, France could DH, and that would force Mitch Garver or Mitch Haniger to the bench. You can play with all the permutations, but Raley at first always mean someone is left out.
For what it's worth, Raley went 3-for-3 with two doubles against Burnes on Sunday. France is hitting .237 this season but had a big RBI double in the seventh inning of Saturday's come from behind win against the Orioles.
The Mariners will travel to New York for a four-game set against the Yankees beginning on Monday.