Mariners Shake Up Lineup in Massive Way Before Game 2 Against Tampa Bay Rays
After getting three-hit in a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, the Seattle Mariners have shuffled the lineup in a big way before game two of the series.
As Scott Servais looks to pull any levers that he can to ignite the offense, he's moved Julio Rodriguez from the No. 3 spot to the No. 2 spot and Jorge Polanco from the No. 2 spot to the No. 6 spot. Furthermore, Ty France is down at eighth and Cal Raleigh is at three.
Now, the M's frequently tinker with the lineup and play certain guys based off matchups but this feels extreme, even for them. Furthermore, it's noteworthy that Mitch Haniger is back on the bench despite his hefty contract and prior reputation as a slugger. Dom Canzone starts again in his place.
All the talk about the lineup is important, but really, this one feels like it will come down to pitching. Luis Castillo is on the mound and needs to deliver a good start for the M's, who have a banged up bullpen in the wake of Bryan Woo exiting Monday's game in the fourth inning with a hamstring issue.
All the leverage guys worked in Monday's game and there are questions about the availability of Mike Baumann and Ryne Stanek, so Castillo going deep into the game feels like a must.
The Mariners enter play at 45-36 on the season and will play the Rays at 3:50 p.m. PT. The M's are 2-5 on this road trip.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's had multiple connections to College World Series final
2) M's trade former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to Brewers