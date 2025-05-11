Seattle Mariners Shortstop's Impressive Streak Came to an End Saturday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners 6-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday marked the end of several impressive streaks.
The Mariners nine-series win streak, the team's longest since they tied an MLB-record 116 regular seasons wins and made the American League Championship Series in 2001, came to an end. One of Seattle's best players, J.P. Crawford also had a career-best run snapped.
Crawford entered Saturday with a 16-game hit streak. It was the longest active hit streak in the majors and the longest of the former Gold Glove-winner's nine-year career. Crawford's streak came to an end after he finished the contest 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He began his torrid stretch in an 8-4 win against, coincidentally, Toronto on April 19.
Since Crawford started his career-best stretch, he's scored 10 runs and had hit one double, three home runs and 13 RBIs. He slashed .348/.427/.500 with a .927 OPS in that three-week time frame.
Crawford has had a resurgent 2025 after dealing with an injury-plagued 2024. He was on the injured list twice last season due to a right oblique strain and right pinky fracture that limited him to 105 games. He scored 55 runs and hit 16 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 37 RBIs. He slashed .202/.304/.321 with a .625 OPS.
This season, Crawford has scored has scored 18 times. He's hit three doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs entering Sunday. He's slashed .276/.391/.370 with a .761 OPS. He was moved from the bottom of the order back to the lead-off hitter spot in place of injured outfielder Victor Robles.
