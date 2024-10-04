Seattle Mariners Sit at the Top of This Depressing and Historic List
There's a line in the famous "Charlie Brown Christmas" special in which Charlie Brown says of Christmas, "I know nobody likes me, why do we have to have a holiday season to emphasize it?"
Well in the case of the Seattle Mariners, it's something to the effect of "I already know that being a Mariners fan is hard, but why do I need stats like this to emphasize it?"
On Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the New York Mets in the National League wild card round, ending their season. With that, it has now been 42 seasons since the Brewers won a pennant. That is among the longest streaks in baseball history for pennant droughts while a team has been based in one city.
The active leader in that category? You guessed it.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Longest streak of non-pennant seasons by a franchise while based in the same city:
70- Cubs (1946-15)
48- Mariners (1977-)
45- White Sox (1960-04)
45- Pirates (1980-)
43- Astros (1962-04)
42- (1983-)
41- St. Louis Browns (1903-43)
41- Angels (1961-01)
41- Orioles (1984-)
Sure, the 48 seasons are not the drought of the Cubs, but that drought spans the entire history of the Mariners. The M's are the only franchise to have never even appeared in a World Series. Even the down-trodden expansion Marlins have WON two of them. The Rockies have been there as well, despite being perennial doormats in the National League West.
The Mariners will spend all offseason trying to get off this list.
They finished 85-77 this season and missed the playoffs yet again.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: