Seattle Mariners Sit at the Top of This Depressing and Historic List

Longest streak of non-pennant seasons by a franchise while based in the same city:

70- Cubs (1946-15)

48- Mariners (1977-)

45- White Sox (1960-04)

45- Pirates (1980-)

43- Astros (1962-04)

42- #Brewers (1983-)

41- St. Louis Browns (1903-43)

41- Angels (1961-01)

41- Orioles (1984-)