Mariners' Slugger Dealing with Injury, Not in Lineup Thursday
Seattle Mariners' slugger Luke Raley is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Houston Astros as he's dealing with an injury.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Luke Raley is dealing with some lat soreness, Scott Servais just said, which is why he’s not in today’s lineup.
There's no word yet on how severe the issue is, but a day off on Thursday could do Raley some good regardless. Though he's hitting a respectable .260 with four home runs, he is just 1-for-13 over his last four games with eight strikeouts.
There's no definitive correlation between his recent struggles and this lat issue, but they very possibly could be related.
Acquired this past offseason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, Raley hit 19 home runs last season for the Rays and offers the Mariners some newfound pop. He's hit all over the lineup and has been able to provide them coverage at first base, left field and right field.
Ty France is playing first base on Thursday afternoon with Mitch Haniger in right field, Dom Canzone in left field and Mitch Garver as designated hitter.
The Mariners will finish out the series against the Houston Astros at 1:10 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert pitches for the Mariners while Spencer Arrighetti gets the ball for Houston. The M's enter play at 31-26, winners of four straight games, and in first place in the American League West.
They currently have a 3.5 game lead on the Texas Rangers and a 6.5 game lead on Houston.
