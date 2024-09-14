Seattle Mariners Star Makes Incredible Baseball History with Huge Blast Friday
One day after blowing a lead against the Texas Rangers to lose 5-4, the Seattle Mariners returned the favor on Friday night.
The M's rallied from 4-0 down in the seventh inning to down Texas, 5-4 at T-Mobile Park. Seattle got two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to earn the victory.
They are now 75-73 on the season with 14 games to play. The M's playoff hopes are very slim, but they are still there. They trail the Astros by 4.5 games in the American League West and they trail the Minnesota Twins by 3.5 games in the wild card.
The big blast on Friday came from M's star Julio Rodriguez, who unloaded on a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning. His 15th home run of the season also helped Rodriguez join some incredibly rare baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
JULIOOOO
he's 1 of 2 players in MLB history with 75+ HR & 75+ SB in his first 3 seasons of his career, along with Bobby Witt Jr.
This has been a down year for Rodriguez, who has battled injury en route to a .263 average. He also only has the 15 homers and 52 RBI just one year after registering 32 homers and 103. However, that stat above is a reminder of just how productive he's been by the age of 23. Witt Jr. is one of the best players in the league currently, so pairing with him is an excellent achievement as well.
Rodriguez won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2022 and was named an All-Star in both 2022 and 2023. He also won the Silver Slugger Award in both seasons and if the M's are going to make noise down the stretch, they'll need him to have more moments like Friday night.
He also went 4-for-5 as a whole in that win. The M's will play the Rangers again on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
