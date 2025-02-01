Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Posts Excited Message After Team's Latest Move
Seattle Mariners franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez appears happy to have Jorge Polanco back in the fold.
With some help from Ben Ranieri of Sea Level, we see that Rodriguez posted an excited message on Instagram following the news that Polanco was re-signing in Seattle on a one-year deal.
Look, not every Mariners fan is happy to have Polanco back after he struggled in 2024, but Rodriguez being happy counts for something.
Fans have been worried at how the players in the organization feel because of the organization's inactivity this offseason, so to see Rodriguez visibly excited about something does matter.
Rodriguez and Polanco will both need to have better seasons in 2025 if the M's want to hit their true ceiling. Rodriguez is coming off a season in which he hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBI. It certainly wasn't a "bad" year, but it was a far cry from his two preceding All-Star seasons. Rodriguez also battled injury and was impacted for 4-6 weeks because of a high-ankle sprain.
As for Polanco, he battled a knee injury en route to a .213 average with 16 homers. After having surgery to repair the knee this offseason, the hope is that he's fully healthy and ready to contribute in a big way. He hit 33 homers for the Twins back in 2021, so the potential upside is there.
The Mariners report to spring training in just under two weeks and Opening Day is set for March 27.
Seattle went 85-77 a season ago.
