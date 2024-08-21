Seattle Mariners Starter on a League-Best Run Heading into Tuesday Night
The Seattle Mariners have had disastrous last two months of the season. Since they led the American League West by 10 games on June 19 — they've gone 20-31 and are now trailing the Houston Astros by five games.
One of the few bright spots for Seattle during that stretch — really the entire season — has been the elite starting rotation. The Mariners' staff is the only one in the league where everyone in the rotation has eight or more quality starts.
The Mariners rotation has been consistently excellent since the beginning of the season, but that doesn't mean that there hasn't been room for improvement. And Bryce Miller's growth has been evident of that.
Miller has been arguably the most consistent pitcher in Seattle's rotation over the last month and a half and has been one of the best pitchers in the AL in general.
According to Mariners PR — Miller leads the American League in ERA (1.91) since July 1. He's let up nine total earned runs in seven starts and 40 innings pitched.
Miller also is tied for sixth in WHIP this season (1.00) and tied for 10th in opposing batting average (.210), also according to Mariners PR.
Miller this season has a 3.29 ERA with 128 strikeouts in 24 starts and 139.2 innings pitched. If the season were to end today — Miller's ERA would be over a full run better than his rookie season (4.32) and batting average allowed would be .037 points better (.248) that it was in 2023.
Miller's continued progression has been one of the few good things about Mariners baseball over the last month and a half. And if Seattle does end up making a successful postseason push — that improvement will likely be a key reason why.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS' TURNER REUNITES WITH OLD TEAMMATES: Seattle Mariners first baseman Justin Turner greeted some old Los Angeles Dodgers teammates on Monday; Turner won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OFFENSE DISAPPEARS AGAINST DODGERS: The Seattle Mariners mustered just two hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-0 on Monday off a career night from starting pitcher Gavin Stone. CLICK HERE
MARINERS REWARD KIRBY: The Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 on Sunday. It was just the second win for Seattle in George Kirby's last nine starts. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady