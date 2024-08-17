Seattle Mariners Starter Putting Up Numbers Against Specific Opponents
The Seattle Mariners are looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Mariners lost to the Pirates 5-3 last night after a ninth-inning rally fell short.
Luis Castillo will be get the start for Seattle on Saturday. Castillo will be pitching for the fifth time this season against a team in his old stomping grounds of the National League. Castillo pitched for the Cincinnati Reds from 2017-2022 before the Mariners acquired him in a trade.
Castillo has been one of the most consistent players for Seattle in the last month. According to Mariners PR — Castillo has had seven consecutive quality starts from July 5 to now. He's had at least seven strikeouts in four of those starts and nine strikeouts in his last two. He has a 2.27 ERA since July 5. That's the sixth-best ERA among all qualified pitchers. Teammate and fellow starter Bryce Miller is third with a 1.91 ERA over that stretch, according to Mariners PR.
Against old NL foes — Castillo's numbers are even better. Castillo has a 1,04 ERA and a 3-1 record in four starts against NL opponents this season. He has 34 strikeouts and has walked just four batters in 26 innings pitched.
Castillo pitched six scoreless innings in his last start against the Pirates, according to ROOT Sports pregame broadcast on Saturday,
Castillo has played like the two-time All-Star he is after a down June where he had a 5.13 ERA in six starts.
But pitching hasn't been the problem for the Mariners over this stretch. It's been the offense.
If Castillo can get some run support — then his solid pitching can actually be rewarded in the form of wins.
