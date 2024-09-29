Seattle Mariners Superstar Provides Hopeful Outlook For Organization Moving Forward
As the Seattle Mariners wrap up a disappointing 2024 season, superstar Julio Rodriguez is taking the positive from it.
In a great article from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Rodriguez had this to say:
“I just feel like this is just part of a long journey. This isn’t the end right now. This is a chapter of it this year. But I feel like a lot of us as a player, we learn a lot and that’s something that we’re going to carry on for next year.”
Those feel like important comments from Rodriguez. As the team's best player, having him on board and invested in what the organization is doing is certainly a necessary thing. Heading into last offseason, several of the team leaders were upset with ownership about the team's lack of spending, so to have an optimistic tone this year from team leaders is certainly a good thing.
Entering play on Sunday, Rodriguez was hitting .273 with 20 homers, 67 RBI and 24 stolen bases. Though he started slow earlier in the year, he got massively hot in September to pull his numbers up. He will look to build on them and take the momentum forward into a pivotal 2025 campaign.
The Mariners and A's are finishing out the regular season at 12:10 p.m. PT. Every game on the baseball calendar begins at the same time on the final day of the season. Logan Gilbert is taking the ball for Seattle while Mitch Spence pitches for Oakland.
The Mariners are 84-77.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's being officially eliminated from the playoff race and the massive missed opportunity in 2024. Furthermore, he talks about the controversial comments from Seattle Sports 710 host Mike Salk and he's joined by outspoken M's critic, Aaron Levine of FOX 13. CLICK HERE:
WEIRD HISTORY: The Mariners are finishing up the season with a series against the A's, and opening up 2025 with the A's as well. How many times has that happened before? CLICK HERE:
PLANS FOR EDGAR: The Seattle Mariners reportedly want Edgar Martinez back in 2025, but how can they make that happen? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: