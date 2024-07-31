Mariners Take Advantage of Red Sox Miscues to Even Series on Tuesday Night
The Seattle Mariners rebounded from an ugly loss on Monday night to even the series with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The 10-6 victory moved Seattle to 57-52 on the season. At the time of this posting, they are back in first place in the American League West and can stay there if the Pittsburgh Pirates hold onto beat the Houston Astros.
The Overwhelming Story
This one was about the M's taking advantage of opportunities. Trailing 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, Seattle scored five runs in the fifth inning courtesy of three hits and several Red Sox walks, hit by pitches and defensive miscues. The big blast was a Dylan Moore three-run double that turned a 4-3 lead into a 7-3 lead. Seattle continued to add on, getting up 10-3, before the Red Sox scored three runs in the seventh, but the M's were able to shut the door in the eighth and ninth.
The Big Plays
New Mariners first baseman Justin Turner singled in the top of the first inning to make it 1-0.
Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers countered with a three-run home run in the third inning to make it 3-1 Boston.
Jorge Polanco homered for the M's in the fourth inning to make it 3-2 before Seattle took advantage of the miscues in the fifth.
Leading it 10-3 in the seventh, the Red Sox scored three times off Tayler Saucedo and Collin Snider to make it 10-6, but Yimi Garcia and Andres Munoz closed out the game with the victory.
Odds and Ends
Former Mariners pitcher James Paxton started for Boston and recorded his 1,000th career strikeout... Victor Robles left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning and was replaced by Luke Raley... Luis Castillo got the win to move to 9-10 on the season. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and struck out four. He has a season ERA of 3.43... The Mariners had 10 hits including multi-hit games from Robles, Polanco, and Moore.
From the Manager:
Manager Scott Servais says that Robles has been dealing with a hip issue and is not likely to play on Thursday.
