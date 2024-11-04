Seattle Mariners Team Leader Up For Another Major Award in 2024
One day after capturing the American League Gold Glove Award at catcher, Seattle Mariners backstop Cal Raleigh was also named a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award.
He will battle against Shea Langaliers (A's), Yainier Diaz (Astros) and Salvador Perez (Royals) for the honor. If Raleigh were to win the Silver Slugger, it would be the first victory of his career.
Per a Mariners press release on Monday morning:
The 27-year-old catcher led AL catchers in both FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (5.4) and Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement (4.6) in 2024.
Raleigh led Major League catchers in home runs (34) for the third consecutive season, ranking ahead of Langeliers (29) and Perez (27). Raleigh became the first catcher to lead his position group in home runs across the Majors in three consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer Mike Piazza did it in four consecutive seasons from 1999–2002.
Raleigh also had an even 100 RBI on the year, a feat he hit on the last day of the season. What Raleigh lacks in average (.220), he certainly makes up for in power, clutchness and defensive prowess. Raleigh played in a whopping 153 games this season, assuming a huge leadership role within the clubhouse.
Since making his debut in 2021, Raleigh has hit those 93 home runs and driven in 251 runs. Along with Julio Rodriguez, he leads the M's offense while also stewarding the best pitching staff in the American League.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs by 1.0 game. It's the second straight year that Seattle has missed the playoffs by that amount.
Silver Slugger winners will be announced on Nov. 12.
